Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Superdry’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SEPGY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Superdry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Superdry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Superdry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SEPGY opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Superdry has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

