Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the January 28th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 299.7 days.

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $54.53.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

