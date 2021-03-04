SVB Leerink Comments on uniQure’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%.

QURE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

QURE stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.