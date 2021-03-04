SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

GDRX stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $41.74. 43,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,634. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $72,280,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $61,936,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

