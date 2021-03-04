SVB Leerink Weighs in on Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,823.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $526,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,216,215.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,139 shares of company stock worth $5,264,285. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

