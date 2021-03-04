S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $4.50. S&W Seed shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 8,871 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $131.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.