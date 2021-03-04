Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $99,063.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 64.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $99,063.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 69.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00477994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00078456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00084453 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.64 or 0.00495338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io.

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.