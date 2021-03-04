Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Swiss Life from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swiss Life has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

