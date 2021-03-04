Swiss National Bank Buys 18,800 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of AVROBIO worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after acquiring an additional 647,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after buying an additional 62,254 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 202,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $401.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

