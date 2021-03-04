Swiss National Bank Has $994,000 Stock Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Kimball International worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 590,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

