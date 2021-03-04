Swiss National Bank Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Lovesac by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,669,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.79 million, a PE ratio of -455.15, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $283,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,174,197 shares of company stock worth $54,716,821. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

