Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Fluidigm stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $307.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

