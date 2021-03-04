Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 51,881 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,162.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $510,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,894 shares of company stock valued at $14,812,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

