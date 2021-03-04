Swiss National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

PEBO stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $637.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

