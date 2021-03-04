Swiss National Bank Takes $1.29 Million Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after buying an additional 107,820 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders have sold 32,150 shares of company stock worth $1,185,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ALBO stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

