Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $150.00

Synectics plc (LON:SNX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96), but opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.73). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 135.06 ($1.76), with a volume of 52,584 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.73. The company has a market cap of £24.47 million and a PE ratio of -18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public space applications.

