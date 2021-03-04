T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $53,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $175.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

