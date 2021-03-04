Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRHC. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.36.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $886.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 428,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.