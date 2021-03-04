TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.29

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.29 and traded as high as $79.89. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 2,677,167 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAL. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,528.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

