Tap Market Cap Achieves $9.78 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $29,125.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tap has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.36 or 0.00777110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

