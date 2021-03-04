Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $36.00 at Mizuho

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.99.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,091 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 167,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

