Target Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

