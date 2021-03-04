Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $47,835,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 26,975 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

