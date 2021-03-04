Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Issues Earnings Results

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. 120,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,813. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.