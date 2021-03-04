TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,884 shares of company stock worth $1,527,247. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,613,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after buying an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,127,000 after buying an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

