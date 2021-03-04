TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.87 on Thursday, hitting $230.91. The company had a trading volume of 256,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,456. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $255.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.43 and a 200-day moving average of $230.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.