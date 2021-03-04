TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $20.88 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 224,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,878,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $89.59. 55,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,978. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

