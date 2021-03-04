TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $273.06 Million in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,061,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $5.01 on Thursday, reaching $244.17. 88,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.70. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

