TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $40.34 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 392,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,339,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 64,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.80. 148,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,640. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

