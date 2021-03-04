TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $88.16 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,612,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 906,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 160,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 219,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,999. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

