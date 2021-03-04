TD Securities Boosts Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$48.00

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) alerts:

SII opened at C$48.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.81. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.64%.

About Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.