TD Securities Boosts Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target to $48.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. Sprott has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 12.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.