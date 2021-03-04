Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $16.41. 63 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 million, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.64. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,870,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

