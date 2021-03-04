Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 144.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE:TDOC traded down $13.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.07. 211,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,345. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -142.09 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,403 shares of company stock worth $61,246,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.