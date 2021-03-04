Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.91.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $203.19 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,403 shares of company stock worth $61,246,486. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

