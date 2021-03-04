Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) dropped 6.8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $200.89 and last traded at $203.19. Approximately 5,543,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,473,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.92.

Specifically, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,403 shares of company stock worth $61,246,486 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

