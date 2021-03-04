Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.42

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 1667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 55.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

