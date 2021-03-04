Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.60.

TFX opened at $402.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $414.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.87.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

