Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to post $16.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.70 million and the highest is $28.80 million. Tellurian reported sales of $8.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $92.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $141.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $169.99 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 176,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 26,923 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 277,608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 30,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 478,237 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELL opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

