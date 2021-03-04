Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $35.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Telos stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. 807,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.81. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

