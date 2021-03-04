Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.81. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.