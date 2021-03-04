Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

NYSE GIM opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 82,407 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $449,118.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,340,611 shares of company stock worth $23,988,572. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.