Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,447,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

