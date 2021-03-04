Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.70.

TME stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.