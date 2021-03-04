Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tennant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Tennant’s FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TNC opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. Tennant has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other news, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,090.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,463,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,757 shares of company stock worth $1,471,686. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tennant by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

