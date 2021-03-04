Terracoin Hits One Day Volume of $274.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $498,818.79 and approximately $274.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,710.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.47 or 0.01040972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.98 or 0.00374134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00030493 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002849 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

