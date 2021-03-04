TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) PT Raised to $27.00 at Roth Capital

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its price target increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 103.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFFP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 4,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,152. The company has a market cap of $294.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $21.14.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $459,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,215,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,425,956. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,556,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $549,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.