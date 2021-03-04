The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

