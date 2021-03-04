The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,158,085 shares of company stock worth $35,886,412 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

