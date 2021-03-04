The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DSGX traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.61. 330,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $64.82.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.